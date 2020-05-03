Microsoft just released a new feature for your new Edge browser that will allow us to silence notifications of notification requests, something that will facilitate our work and experience in front of the computer.

Edge currently allows us to permanently block all notifications we receive by disabling the “ask before” option in the browser notification settings. But unlike the old procedure, this new feature what it will do is that we can temporarily pause all these notification requests so they don’t bother us, for example, if we are working.

This new option, which could be translated as “silent notification requests”, was previously released in Google Chrome last year, and now Microsoft is implementing it in the new browser so you can also use it.

Activating it is as easy as opening Edge, clicking the eclipse icon in the upper right corner, then going to settings, site permissions, and notifications. From here we should check “silent notification requests” which will stop all web notifications. If you want to receive this type of request again, perform the previous steps again, and deactivate the option.

Please note that the function is currently available in Microsoft Edge 83 or higher, so if you still have the stable version of the browser you will still have to wait a few days for it to be working.

The new Microsoft browser has positioned itself as the alternative to Google Chrome, even ahead of Firefox. This has caused that Microsoft does not stop including new features to this browser that is making them regain part of a terrain that they previously dominated with Internet Explorer.

[Vía: Neowin]