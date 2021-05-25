Now you have a Jeep Compass with a 5,000 euro discount, well equipped and ready to conquer you

The idea of ​​buying a car can get complicated when the brand suddenly presents a restyling, a situation in which the newly renovated -and tested- Jeep Compass finds itself. The Italian SUV has undergone a major facelift that has left a generous stock of the outdated model on the ground. The positive point of this context? That we can benefit from a discount of up to 5,000 euros.

This is how Jeep announces it on its own website, where it refers to abandoned vehicles in different dealerships ready to steal your heart. It is true that they are closed batches in which not even the slightest bit can be configured, but the transcendental advantage is found in its attractive price.

What does the fine print of this Jeep Compass offer say?

Good, but before we venture to get a Jeep Compass with this succulent discount It is advisable -Rather highly recommended- read the fine print of the offer and each and every clause present. And we all want the purchase of a car to come together in a happy ending, so we are going to avoid unpleasant surprises at all costs.

The first thing is to introduce the car that concerns us today, the pre-restyling Jeep Compass, a model that, due to its condition as a stock vehicle, is associated with a closed equipment and a specific engine. In this case, the American SUV uses the 1.3 T4 with 130 hp, a four-cylinder gasoline engine supercharged by turbo that is managed by means of a manual gearbox in the case of the units offered.

The finish is the Sport with which we can enjoy certain standard elements such as keyless access and start, touch screen with connection to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 17-inch aluminum wheels, electrically adjustable rear view mirrors and leather steering wheel among others. .

In the case of some units, the maximum discount is up to 5,083 euros, leaving a closed invoice at a very interesting 21,190 euros compared to the 26,273 euros that were applied prior to this offer. But where is the catch? In order to reach this price, Jeep establishes an entry at zero euros and requires 84-month financing with a fee of 340.82 euros; but there is more.

There is a cash opening commission of 3.95%, the equivalent of 837 euros, a TIN of 8.99%, an APR of 10.78% and a total amount owed of 29,465 euros. It is true that some Compass also experience this offer but leaving a slightly lower final price, of 20,609 euros to be more specific.

If we take advantage of these units, we will experience some variations in the exposed offer. The 84-month financing is immovable, but the installments fall to 331.48 euros. Both the TIN and the APR remain with the same percentage, as well as the opening in cash. However, the total owed is set at 28,675 euros.

So is it worth it?

The million dollar question and of which you have the answer only and exclusively yourselves. And it is that at the end of the day a financing like this entails a series of implicit points that will be adjusted to a lesser or greater extent to the personal and financial situation of each one.

It is true that this discount is very attractive, but it may be appropriate in certain cases to make a cash payment and not face this option.