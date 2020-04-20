Quarantine has changed everything on the Internet, one of the most outstanding movements being the opening of premium content from websites like Pornhub around the world. Netflix has not gotten as far as that, like Apple TV + or HBO in the United States, which has partially opened some of its series in the service’s application.

However, the streaming giant has done something even more accessible to millions of people around the world: posting some of its best documentaries on YouTube. This is one of the first times that we can see its contents open and completely free of charge, after the first step taken with ‘To all the boys I fell in love with’, which can be viewed without subscription to the service.

What you can watch for free from Netflix on YouTube

The company has released on YouTube a series of documentaries that have to do with education, or rather, which can be used as educational resources by teachers and teachers. It is something they have done on other occasions on their own platform, but because of the confinement they do on YouTube.

In addition to uploading to the platform, each documentary or documentary series has associated educational materials that can be exploited by teachers and students. It’s important pointing that The language is English, but with optional subtitles in Spanish and other languages.. Unlike the maximum quality in which they can be enjoyed on Netflix, on YouTube they can be viewed at maximum 1080p.

’13th’: This documentary film deals with the thirteenth amendment to the United States Constitution, linking slavery and racial criminalization. You can find educational resources here.

‘Abstract’: Netflix has hung the first season of this documentary series focused on leading artists from disciplines such as architecture, product design, automobiles or photography. You can find educational resources here.

Babies: Netflix shares selected episodes about this documentary series about babies’ first year of life, from their own perspective. It was released in February 2020. You can find educational resources here

‘Chasing Coral’: Another documentary film in which we will go to some of the most unknown places on the planet, the deep sea, to observe the bleaching of colors. You can find educational resources here.

‘Explained’: splendid short episodes in which in a very direct and well-explained way, the team of Voz media deals with a specific topic so that everyone can understand it.

‘Knock Down the House’: This documentary will bring us closer to American politics, showing how the campaign of four women running for the 2018 legislative elections was. The most popular was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, congressman for the district of New York.

‘Our Planet’: If you liked the BBC’s great ‘Planet Earth’, this eight-episode documentary series is the best you can see to renew knowledge about how the planet works in its most remote and wild settings.

‘Period. End of Sentence. ‘: Menstruation remains a huge social stigma in many societies, including India. This short film shows how a group of women struggles to free themselves from it. You can find educational resources here.

‘The White Helmets’: Teams of volunteers at critical moments are essential for thousands of people to improve their quality of life in very difficult contexts. Here we can see their work in Syria and Turkey in crude 2016. You can find educational resources here.

‘Zion’: A story of life overcoming at the hands of Zion Clark, professional wrestler who was born without legs and given up for adoption by his mother. Destined for failure, he managed to get ahead. You can find educational resources here.

