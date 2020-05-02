From this Saturday, people over 14 years old can go for a walk and do individual sports, respecting some schedules and the safety distance, some outings that add to the walks of the children who began to be allowed last Sunday after weeks of confinement by coronavirus.

The measures set by the Ministry of Health establish schedules so that people over the age of 14 who do sports or walk do not coincide with those who are over 70 years old or with children who take to the streets with an adult.

Thus, for citizens over 14 years of age, individual sports and walks can only be carried out between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. and between 20:00 and 23:00.

The practice of sport may be carried out once a day and without a time limit within the permitted time slot and within the municipality in which it resides. The walks must be carried out at a distance not exceeding one kilometer from the home and may be accompanied by a single person with whom you live.

People over 70 years of age and those who need to be accompanied for reasons of necessity, may walk between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm and between 7:00 pm and 8:00 pm.

And children, accompanied by an adult, will be able to take a daily walk, of a maximum of one hour and at a distance not exceeding one kilometer from their home, between 12:00 hours and 19:00 hours.

It is also compatible for a person to go out for sports in the morning in the corresponding time slot and then go for a walk with their child.

During the walk or the practice of sport, an interpersonal distance with third parties of at least two meters should be maintained and crowded spaces should be avoided, as well as those places where there may be crowds, in addition to complying with prevention and hygiene measures against COVID-19 indicated by the health authorities.

Excluded from these outings are those who present symptoms or are in home isolation due to a diagnosis by COVID-19, or who are in a home quarantine period. Neither can residents go out to elderly social health centers.