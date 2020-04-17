Recall that some dataminers discovered hints of a content pack for the Battle Royale [url=https://www.levelup.com/PC/juegos/44943/Fortnite]Fortnite that would include the X-Force[/url], as of today the skins of the mutant antiheroes are already available.

After the popularity of the Deadpool skin had, Epic Games decided to add the team of mutants that accompany this extrovert character on his adventures: Cable, Domino and Psylock.

For 3,000 paVos (V-Bucks) the X-Force character skins can be yours in a package that will also include 3 accessories for each one.

If you are looking for more spikes or gliders, then for 2500 paVos you can acquire the X-Force Gear package that includes the Psi-Rider glider, the Cable Unstoppable Force tool, the blade tool and the Probability Dagger tool.

Now, if you do not want packages, you can also buy the skins separately, as well as accessories and more elements.

But that’s not all, after Epic Games decided to give a surprise by extending the season until June 4 you will also have enough time to complete the challenges of the new Deadpool skin.

So don’t miss out on completing these challenges and your X-Force skins for this popular Battle Royale.

Fortnite is available for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC, and iOS and Android devices. If you want to know everything related to this title, click here.

