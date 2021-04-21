Now you can talk to Einstein thanks to this artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligences (AI) have come to stay, as demonstrated by the latest creation of two companies to commemorate the centenary of the Nobel Prize in Physics for Albert Einstein. Now, whoever wants (and finds a hole) can talk online with the famous physicist.

AI has the voice of Einstein and this is thanks to the work of two companies. The first, Aflorithmic; dedicated to voice cloning and audio mastering. The second, UneeQ, specialists in digital humans. If you stop to think about it, Sounds like the perfect recipe for a magnificent Albert Einstein, doesn’t it? Well, it seems that your Einstein AI has been a success.

From the beginning they were clear about what they wanted to doAn interactive and conventional AI dedicated to providing pills of wisdom that the physics genius himself would have said. The AI ​​that had been raised could answer questions about Einstein, his views, opinions, and even immediate answers to anyone’s questions.

The technology behind Einstein

And who can speak better of Einsteint than Albert himself? Thus arose this genius of artificial intelligence, in which the physicist himself answers with his voice and body. So they gave him a life. A life animated by UneeQ, which already has experience in this type of technology since it is not the first time they have worked on it, as reported by IFL Science.

Albert Einstein’s artificial intelligence has needed many historical recordings to develop

Actually, there is not much technology news behind Albert Einstein’s AI. What there is is a lot of research historical about the figure of the German genius and his appearances in front of the cameras. Thanks to the historical recordings, the two teams have been able to make certain decisions to adjust Einstein’s voice and appearance for their AI.

Cinema, source of inspiration

For example, the voice team decided that their Albert would speak with a strong German accent, with a high tone and spoke his words slowly, as if he were chatting with a friend. And it is that despite the illusion and the rigorous search of the team, many of the recordings were of poor quality and that prevented them from being able to clone the voice the way it is normally done.

Thus, they were inspired by the cinema and created a voice for the character of this genius of Physics. In doing so, they relied largely on features extracted after delving into historical records. Do you want to talk to Einstein? In this video you can see what his voice with a German accent is like and this is the place to talk to Einstein for a while.

The centenary of Einstein’s Nobel Prize

This artificial intelligence also aims to commemorate the centenary of the award. And it is that in 1921, Albert Einstein received the Nobel Prize in Physics due to a minor discovery. That is, they did not give him the award because of his theory of relativity. In addition, the nationalized German American was also an inventor, although this was a somewhat less known facet of Einstein.

In short, AI will be able to help us in the future with many things. We even already know some that are also dedicated to making DeepFakes of pictures or photos, some even imitate politicians. But, Are you going to miss an interesting talk with Albert Einstein’s artificial intelligence? You can ask him anything, take advantage since we have not met at the same time.

