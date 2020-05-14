In February, the Studio Ghibli museum in Mitaka, Japan, was temporarily closed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Studio Ghibli was founded by Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki, Isao Takahata, and Yasuyoshi Tokuma in 1985. He is well known for his exuberant animation style.

Although the animation studio planned to reopen soon, it recently created a YouTube channel that allows fans to look inside the museum while it’s closed.

The Studio GhibliGhibli museum has a no-photography policy, making these videos even more special.

A video takes viewers through the main entrance of the museum building to the Space of Wonder room. Here, the sun shines through colorful stained glass windows with designs based on Hayao Miyazaki’s classic films.

As the camera zooms in, the spectacular ceiling fresco is revealed. Among the hand-painted branches, flowers, and fruits, you’ll see some of the studio’s biggest stars:

Sisters My Neighbor Totoro, Mei and Satsuki.

Kiki, the flying witch.

A second video takes us through the museum’s permanent exhibition, Where a Film is Born. With a mix of whimsical decorations, books, and art, the museum describes the theme of this room: “The room belongs to a child who wants to develop an idea for his own movie.”

How to draw Totoro in a minute?

Totoro is one of the most beloved characters in the anime world, being without a doubt one of the most recognizable faces of the genre in recent years, and now a producer from Studio Ghibli shows us how this charming character can be drawn in less than a minute. .

Toshio Suzuki, one of Studio Ghibli’s most renowned producers, filmed while drawing a sketch of the spirit of the forest character, at the same time that it explains the steps to follow so that the work goes out in the best possible way.



