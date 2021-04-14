Now you can search your iPhone with the help of Google Assistant

Google has just introduced a number of new features for Google Assistant. One of them will allow you locate your iPhone with a simple voice command. This is the same function that is available for Android phones, only now compatibility with apple terminals has been added.

This way, if you need to find your phone, all you have to do is say: «Ok google, find my phone«. This command, valid on any speaker, screen or phone with Google Assistant, will allow a personalized sound to be played on your iPhone to help you find it.

One of the benefits of this feature is that the sound is able to reproduce even when your iPhone is silent or in «Do not disturb«, Something really useful if you are looking for it. Apple, for its part, has a similar function with Siri and Find My. If you want you can say “Hey Siri, find my phone” on any Apple device and it will ask you if you want to play a sound on the lost device.

Now, so that Google Assistant can send notifications with the phone in silence or in “Do not disturb”, you must have enabled the “critical alerts” of Google Home on iOS. If you have this disabled and you want to do it, the procedure is very simple.

How to allow critical alerts on iPhone?

Go to Settings on your iPhone Go to Google Home Then go to Notifications Activate critical alerts

It should be noted that critical notifications are not available for all applications. Apple must analyze and authorize the request of the developer who wants to use them. In this case, Google has gotten the go-ahead from the Cupertino company.

What other news does Google Assistant bring?

Google Assistant also adds, “Assistant routines«. This will make it easy to perform multiple actions at once with a single command. For example, your living room lights and sprinklers can turn on automatically at dusk. Likewise, there are many responses related to the awards Oscar. You can start by asking, “Hey Siri, when are the Oscars?

Finally, although only available in some partner restaurants in the United States, Google Assistant will be able to automatically complete online orders with payment data saved in Google Pay and synchronized in Google Chrome autocomplete.

