Android 11 would allow video recording application developers to skip the classic 4GB file size limit to give users more creative freedom.

Android 11 will smash the 4GB limit on video recordings, an imposition that has been with us for quite some time and where film lovers have been looking for life to pass this limit in recent times.

For quite a few years, when you were recording a video and it reached 4GB of file size through your Android phone, video stopped or split into multiple files, which was always a problem when editing our holidays or those movies that we recorded with our friends via mobile.

This is now a big problem, because high-end phones already allow us to record 4K videos, which makes them take up a lot of storage space, practically reaching this limit of 4GB in just a few minutes of recording.

Well, the latest beta version for Android 11 will lift this restriction, although only for compatible applications, and unfortunately the default Google camera is not one of the beneficiaries, at least for the moment.

It should be noted that the only application that has currently skipped the 4GB video restriction is the Open Camera while the Camera app that comes by default on Android and other popular video recording apps are still limited, something that could change if each of the developers decide to update them taking advantage of the new Android 11 API.

In this way, as long as the application developers themselves wish, this restriction on the size of videos on our Android phones could be lifted, something that could happen in the coming months once the new Google operating system is on the market. and on most mobile devices.

