now you can listen to voice messages faster

WhatsApp, the most used messaging application in the world, enables one of the most requested functions by users. From now on, through an intuitive button, you can adjust the playback speed of voice messages.

The function was available weeks ago in the beta application, that is, for a small group of users. However, the company is now gradually releasing it for everyone.

It is no secret that WhatsApp voice messages are increasingly used. However, sometimes they are very extensive. This new functionality will allow you to listen to them three different speeds. Something that can be very useful with those long messages.

The new blue button appears where the profile photo used to be. The default speed is 2x (normal speed), but pressing the button will increase to 1.5x (50% faster) and 2x (twice as fast).

If you listen to podcasts, this system will be familiar to you, as it works in a similar way. It allows speed up audio without distorting it.

The function to speed up voice messages is progressively reaching WhatsApp users. As you can see on Twitter, it has already started to reach some Android users. If you still cannot enjoy this feature, try updating the application to its latest version.

WhatsApp prepares more interesting news

The multi-device support and cloud sync they could come in the future. We would not only be talking about logging in on multiple devices at the same time, but also about synchronizing personal options, chats and more.

In addition, the photos that erase themselves. Does it remind you of Snapchat? In essence, the operation would be similar. For example, the recipient might see the photos only once. However, it is interesting to know how WhatsApp will approach the possibility of taking screenshots.

Finally, it is expected encryption of cloud backups. Every time you make a backup in Drive or iCloud, to name a few examples, your chats are no longer encrypted. To prevent someone else from seeing your personal content, WhatsApp may implement password encryption.

