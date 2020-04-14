Today, Nintendo released a new update for the Switch and with it come some interesting features, especially for those users who like to properly manage their storage and also for those looking for a different configuration for the controls.

Now you can move games and content to the Switch SD card at any time

The 10.0.0 update for Switch is now available and those who download it will discover that it is finally possible to transfer games in digital version, data and additional content from internal storage to the SD card that they have placed inside their console. As you know, before this update, the only option to change content from one space to another was to delete it from one location to download it and install it in another. Now, that will no longer be a problem and you can change the location and transfer the files at any time.

On the other hand, Nintendo reported that the update that just arrived on Switch will allow users to map their controls by setting their settings in the Favorites section after entering the Controls and Sensors section. According to the information, the mapping is available for the Joy-Con, the Pro Controller and for the Switch Lite.

Finally, in addition to giving stability to the user experience, update 10.0.0 for the hybrid console celebrates the debut of Animal Crossing: New Horizons by adding icons of the adorable characters from the recent installment.

Remember to visit our minisite dedicated to Switch, where you will find all the information about the successful hybrid console from Nintendo.

Stay here at LEVEL UP.

Source

.