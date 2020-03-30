Telegram, the popular instant messaging application, debuts great news when it comes to chat management. The new version of the platform, available on both iOS and Android, offers the possibility of group conversations, groups and contacts in folders, so that all the chats are collected in different sections.

The new version also removes the limit of pinnable chats (pin to the top of the list) within the app. Until now, the user could only fix two chats, but, with Telegram version 6.0, the number is now infinite.

Another interesting feature of the new version of Telegram are the group statistics. If you are the administrator of a channel with more than 1,000 subscribers, you will now be able to see multiple statistics on it, allowing you to accurately analyze its growth, the audience that makes it up, and the performance of the different publications.

Telegram 6.0 also brings a new pack of animated stickers related to the coronavirus, which can be useful during these days when the pandemic is paralyzing much of the world. To access them, you only have to select one of the following emojis on the keyboard: 🦠, 🤒, 😷, 🤕, 🤧, 🤢, 🤮, 🧼, 💉, 💊 or 🚑.

Finally, the new version of Telegram also offers the possibility of throwing a dice into the air and get a random number, which can be useful for solving group discussions with friends or family.

The new version of Telegram is already available on both Google Play and the App Store, so, regardless of whether you use an Android or iOS device, you can start organizing your chats in folders and enjoy the rest of the news integrated in the app as soon as you update to the new version.

