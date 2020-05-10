In times of coronavirus, the good movies and series on Netflix are sold out, the playlists sound more and more repetitive and watching soap operas is not a good option. No more excuses, On the cultural platform “With you in the distance” you can find different contents for you to entertain yourself during this health contingency. But that is not all (as in the Chabelo cataphoria), now you can also visit the Franz Mayer Museum thanks to it.

The Ministry of Culture receives the Franz Mayer Museum

Through a press release, the Ministry of Culture announced that the Franz Mayer Museum joins the “With you in the distance” platform, and about this the director of the museum, Alejandra de la Paz Nájera commented: “Digital resources allow us to reach more audiences, more diverse audiences who are in different parts of Mexico and who may not necessarily visit us often or frequently.”

Well, yes, yes, but what is the Franz Mayer Museum?

If you still do not know this cultural site, surely you have ever been near it. This is located on Hidalgo Avenue, just behind the Palacio de Bellas Artes. The museum for about thirty years, he has been in charge of preserving, researching and presenting collections of books, paintings, and decorative arts that make up the legacy of Franz Mayer Traumann.

Brief and basic biography of Franz Mayer: Collector, financier, photographer, florist and philanthropist (is there something this young man does not do well?) German who nationalized Mexican. His economic status was what allowed him to acquire an enormous collection of more than ten thousand objects that now make up his museum. The end.

So what is the Franz Mayer Museum going to offer us?

Calm down, calm down. This cultural venue will share through the platform “With you in the distance” a special selection of materials such as videos from different collections that the museum protects, audios of projects that will be launched, tours of the silverware room, feather art, of the hooded and… Surprise! for the exhibition “Great Masters of European Engraving”.

Isn’t that enough for you? Well, the museum will also share the documentary “The life of Franz Mayer”, where you can learn more interesting facts (and not as basic as the ones we gave you) about the thousand things that this multifaceted collector did.

Hears! Give me more information about the exhibition “Great Masters of European Engraving”!

Here are the most interesting data from this exhibition:

Through six nuclei, the exhibition “Great Masters of European Engraving” It will allow you to aesthetically, culturally and historically appreciate this artistic discipline.

The sample is made up of 96 stamps of the heritage protected by the museum and that our friend Franz Mayer obtained between 1939 and 1946 in New York City.

With this exhibition you will go through two centuries of recording production, from 1490 to 1960 (Not only will you visit a museum from your home, you will also travel through time * wink *).

You will find works by renowned artists such as the good Rembrandt van Rijn, among others.

In short, you no longer have excuses to continue watching the Turkish soap opera and better learn a bit of art and culture through the platform “With you in the distance” and the Franz Mayer Museum. Here we leave the link for you to have a good time.