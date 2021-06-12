Now you can get hold of these Sony WF-1000XM4, the latest noise canceling headphones from Sony: these stores have stock | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The new Sony WF-1000XM4 are earbuds with possibly the best sound quality available, plus an excellent active noise cancellation system to escape the world.

The new Sony WF-1000XM4 has officially arrived, the continuation of Sony’s fully wireless stereo (TWS) headphones focused on giving you best possible audio quality with active noise cancellation.

These headphones never have a conventional design, they are slightly larger than normal, but it makes up for everything considering the sound quality, so if you care about how your music sounds, especially now that there are more streaming platforms with lossless quality, these headphones may interest you.

New generation of True Wireless Bluetooth headphones with the best sound quality, ANC and an autonomy of 8 hours or 12 hours without ANC.

These headphones have just been announced, but you can already get them in several stores. On amazon They are already available for a price of 279 euros in the white version, for now in black there is no stock, although it is expected to arrive soon. In addition, the shipping costs are totally free and if you sign up for Prime you get them with fast delivery.

Where you can also find them is at FNAC where they have the two colors. In black they are for 279.99 euros. You also have them in white for 279 euros.

In The English Court they are also available in what they call Private Sale. In white for 279 euros and in black also for 279 euros.

The price is the official one set by Sony, so there is still no room for a substantial reduction. Keep in mind that you can buy them now in these stores and they will be shipped on July 2, the official date of their launch.

Enhanced active noise cancellation and crystal clear sound

The improvements in these new Sony WF-1000XM4 are important. Now with Bluetooth 5.2 they are able to hold up to 8 hours of playback with active noise cancellation in use. But if you deactivate it, it can go up to 12 o’clock.

If you add the cargo box it gives you 2 extra chargesThat is, in the worst case a total 24 hours of playback or 36 hours without noise cancellation.

The noise cancellation has also been improved to be one of the best. This is thanks to the new high-performance microphones and processors to analyze the information and generate the exact opposite wave to create the cancellation effect.

Maintains the system Speak-to-Chat that detects when you are speaking to stop the music, deactivate the noise cancellation and let the outside sound through to listen to the other person. This way you can have sporadic conversations without removing the headphones.

They are certainly rivals to the AirPods Pro and all active noise canceling earbuds or sticks, but Sony always pays great attention to sound quality with powerful bass. So if this is what you like, You can’t miss these Sony WF-1000XM4.

