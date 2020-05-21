Twitter can be a very fun social network. It is the quintessential gossip network, but it can also be the most toxic thing in the universe full of excessive narcissisms and proverbial hollow heads. So, the platform is testing a new function in which you are able to choose who can respond to your comments and who cannot.

We also recommend: Twitter will let your employees work at home even after the pandemic ends

You can say, better block the person in question, period, but this new modality has its slight differences.

According to the official statement from the company:

“Since last year, we have worked on ways to give people more control over conversations that start by using the hide the responses feature. We also began trying new ways to have conversations to share casual and momentary thoughts. And as of now, we are testing new settings that allow you to choose who can reply to your Tweet and join your conversation. ”

This new tool is very similar to what Facebook does with your publishing options, but with the difference that it is focused on the person who could respond to the tweet. Now when you post a message on Twitter You can choose if you want to be answered by “Everyone”, the “People you follow” or, only, “Only the people who are attracted”.

Deepen the document:

Tweets with the last two settings will be tagged, while the reply icon will appear gray to make it clear to people who cannot reply. Other people will still be able to see, Retweet, Retweet with Comment and like these Tweets. ”

The social network is also creating an “easier” way to read all the conversations around a tweet with a new response design and retweets with more visible comments.

At the moment, you are new features they’re only testing with some people around the world both on iOS and Android, but it is very possible that it will not take long to reach all users of the application.

.