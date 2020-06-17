Boston Dynamics announced that its amazing robot dog Spot, is now on sale, you only need to have $ 74,500 dollars

Spot will only be for sale to companies or developers.

Boston Dynamics reported that since Tuesday Spot is for sale, and in a video it presumes some of its possible uses.

The base price of $ 74,500 dollars that Includes a Spot Explorer kit designed for enthusiastic developers to explore how flexible mobile robots can be to accommodate tasks ranging from industrial inspection to entertainment.

Boston Dynamics ensures that You can set aside a Spot for a deposit of $ 1,000 dollars and you will receive it six to eight weeks later.

Spot comes with two batteries, a charger, a tablet to control it and storage cases. You can customize the order with a variety of extra accessories, such as a $ 21,800 camera for a panoramic color view, or a $ 18,450 Lidar that allows Spot to navigate autonomously in large spaces.

Boston Dynamics Allows potential business or academic customers to request quotes for versions of Spot more made to measure.

The company is focused on using Spot at the enterprise level, for the moment. “Spot is designed for industrial or commercial application use by qualified professionals,” specified Boston Dynamics.

“Spot does not have a safety certificate for home use or for being around children or others who do not visualize the dangers associated with its operation.” In this way, if you wanted to adopt Spot as your new pet, you will have to wait even longer.

