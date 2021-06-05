Now you can autocomplete custom fields in Edge, and that’s how it works | Technology

Now you can autofill data from the Edge browser in a much more secure way.

One of those features that browsers have incorporated in recent times is the autocomplete, a function that avoids us having to re-enter the same information over and over again in different Internet forms, especially when we talk about electronic commerce.

And it is that thanks to the autocompletion of passwords or data, electronic commerce has been catapulted, with more and more purchases made in the online field and where the user does not have to re-enter different fields when completing their order.

Well, the latest version of Edge, now being tested in Canary, will allow taking this autocomplete to a new dimension since it would affect many more areas and under greater security which is always appreciated.

As being tested, attested by images and via mspoweruser, the latest version of Edge Canary is allowing users to save and edit details in custom fields like passport or account numbers, which will allow us to only have to enter them once.

Best of all, is that the user you will be totally free to specify if the data entered is confidential or not, as is the case with payment details, and in that case it would slightly change the operation of this autocomplete in Edge.

If you want to be more productive while browsing with Chrome, surely some of these extensions will interest you so as not to waste time.

If we specify that it is confidential information, the browser would require us to authenticate first before auto-filling the details to prevent our data from being reused, for example, if we use a public computer.

It is likely that you still do not see the feature, because it is in Canary, and not all users are taking advantage of it right now since its deployment is staggered.