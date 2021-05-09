Now yes: trickle of improvements in Fluidra’s price after its last ‘ace up its sleeve’

It has been slow, but it has arrived. After his ‘Capital Markets Day’ last April 15, analysts seemed reluctant to improve their target prices by Fluidra (then they gave an average price of 21 euros per share) due to the strong rise that the company had accumulated. In the opinion of many of them, it was expensive, and including the most optimistic scenario, they saw the price at 25 euros at most.

However, very interesting things have happened since that day, and in the end reality has prevailed, which has led to several firms have improved their valuation about the company dedicated to swimming pools and wellness.

And it is that Fluidra has not stopped rising since its meeting with investors and analysts, but also has drawn an ‘ace from the sleeve’ in the presentation of results for the first quarter this week that has catapulted him to 32 euros. This supposes a revaluation of no less than 20% from the 26.5 euros at which it was trading in the middle of last month.

The ‘rabbit in the hat’ has been none other than a new improvement in its forecasts for this year 2021, very significant in addition

That ‘rabbit in the hat’ has been none other than a new improvement in its forecasts for this year 2021, also very significant, which occurs after the one it did in March, when it bought the American Custom Molded Products (CMP). It then raised its sales forecast to a 12-15% rise range for this year, with an EBITDA margin between 22.5% and 23% and an increase in net cash profit of between 17% and 25%. %.

This past Thursday, after announcing that has multiplied its first quarter profit by 42, again improved those estimates for this year. Now he plans to increase his sales between 25% and 30% at a constant exchange rate; an EBITDA margin in a range of 23.7% -24.7%; and a net cash profit growth of 50% -60%.

The reaction on the stock market has not been long in coming and this week Fluidra has not only exceeded 30 euros, but has also left 31 euros behind. In addition to the results and the improvement in forecasts – and as a consequence of this – these valuation revisions referred to above have also fueled the increases. A) Yes, Berenberg has raised his target price to 35 euros from the previous 30 (‘to buy’); Bank of America Merrill Lynch has done the same with his up to 45 euros from the previous 30 (‘to buy’); Y CaixaBank BPI has raised the price to 34.1 euros from 25 euros (‘keep’). Alantra Equities has also improved its price, but leaves it well below the current price level (25.75 euros, ‘sell’).

Of the total number of analysts that cover the company, 40% advise ‘buy’; 27%, ‘sell’; and 33%, ‘keep’. These latest price improvements have raised your average target price up to 27.10 euros, still well below current trading levels.

QUARTER “VERY IMPRESSIVE” … AND “MARGIN FOR IMPROVEMENT”

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which with that price of 45 euros gives the company an upward potential of more than 40%, acknowledges that Fluidra’s first quarter it has been “very impressive”.

“Expectations were widely exceeded and exceptional organic revenue growth of 60%. The strong market trend continued in April, with a high demand for new residential construction, “he explains. The updated estimates for this year” reflect growth above average for Fluidra, with the difference in margins with respect to their counterparts “, specifies the signature.

Since Berenberg They also underline that organic sales growth of 60% in the first quarter, well above the already strong momentum of the second half of last year (+ 21%). “The outlook for the rest of the year is also very positive”, remarks the German firm. “The substantial improvement in forecasts for 2021 also shows that, as an industry leader, Fluidra is well positioned to benefit from the current boost in demand“, Add.

Berenberg finally warns that the new forecasts “They still leave room for a new upward revision” since they anticipate a slowdown in demand during the second semester, “although there is still no indication that this will happen.” This opinion is also supported by the more aggressive forecasts of other market players.