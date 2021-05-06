Now yes, the teaser for ‘Stranger Things 4’ tells us about the future of Eleven

Now yes. Netflix had promised the new Stranger Things 4 teaser for today and we can finally see it. A cryptic teaser published yesterday created the tension that the platform is used to in its premieres.

The fourth season of one of the most successful Netflix series is getting closer and closer. And although we still do not know what the release date of Stranger Things 4 will be – everything indicates that from the end of 2021 it will be delayed until 2022 -.

A few weeks ago, Netflix previewed some of the content of the series –Currently in recording–. In that first installment we could see Hooper in what looked like a strange Russian prison. A detail that surprised fans of the Netflix series, since the third season seemed to conclude with the death of said character.

On this occasion, the new Stranger Things 4 teaser focuses on another of the series’ essential characters: Eleven. Represented by Millie Bobbie Brown, in the short minute that the footage lasts, we can see what the character’s past looks like. In an experimental school with children in a kind of class, the camera focuses on one of the doors that run through the campus: number 11. Afterwards, the camera shows us a surprised Eleven.

It is not clear if this is part of Eleven’s past or future in Stranger Things 4. The end of the second season culminated with the protagonist defeating the Demogorgon and we also saw most of the members of the series leaving Hawkings.

Joyce (Winona Ryder) sells the family home and leaves with Will (Noah Schnapp), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown) from the cursed town. Hawkings is no longer the only key point in the Stranger Things universe, but that sure brings more insights to the plot of the Upside Down world. One that will chase you wherever you go.

