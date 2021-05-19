Now yes, former minister Salvador Illa is vaccinated

The leader of the PSC in the Parliament and former Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, while they give him the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo: EFE / Quique García)

The former Minister of Health Salvador Illa received the first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine against covid-19 at around 9:30 am this Wednesday in one of the pavilions of the Montjuïc venue at Fira de Barcelona.

The socialist leader, who turned 55 on May 5, arrived at the Barcelona facilities at 9 am accompanied by his wife, and after half an hour in line, two nurses, Iris, who is the one who gave him the injection— and Cristina.

Illa himself has documented it on his official Twitter account, in which he thanked the professionals Iris and Cristina. “It is impossible for me not to remember and thank all the health personnel and the scientific community for their titanic work to defeat the virus,” the former minister wrote.

He has also had a memory for Araceli, the first person in Spain who received a dose of vaccine against covid almost five months ago, on December 27, 2020. “Everything indicates that it will be possible to comply with the Health forecasts of reaching the final of summer with 70% of the vaccinated population ”, has confided Illa.

Dismantling a hoax

Illa’s vaccination this Wednesday denies one of the reports that spread the most against her during the Catalan election campaign on February 14.

The PSC candidate was involved in a strong controversy after refusing to undergo a PCR before participating in a TV3 debate, claiming that it was not necessary because he neither had symptoms nor had there been close contact with any positive (as is governed by the health protocol for do covid tests).

Some of his opponents then suggested that he did not want to do the test because he had been vaccinated fraudulently, bypassing the protocols of the Ministry of Health that cap …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.