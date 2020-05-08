The PAN senator also filed a complaint against the company Levanting Global Group for selling 2,500 fans to the IMSS at a premium.

PAN Senator Xóchitl Gálvez filed a complaint with the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) against the son of the director of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), Manuel Bartlett, “and against whoever is responsible”, for the sale of respirators to the IMSS at a premium.

The amount of each fan is one million 550 thousand pesos, “well above the market price,” said the legislator of the National Action Party (PAN), who also filed a complaint against the company Levanting Global Group.

“This is dedicated to oil and tried to sell 2,500 fans to Social SecurityThe issue is that he did not deliver them on time, and the serious problem we have is that there are no fans at Social Security, so those who contract Covid-19 are going to have a serious problem, enough corruption, ”he asked.

In a transmission by Periscope, the federal legislator announced that she decided to go to the FGR, because in the Ministry of Public Function (SFP) -according to her- they never attended her to file complaints.

“We found out from a publication by Mexicans against corruption that 20 fans were bought from Bartlett’s son’s company, also last year and this one he was awarded 18 contracts, with a total amount of 278 million pesos, 11 of these contracts have been by direct allocation, about 200 million pesos, ”he said.

Today it was time to go and file complaints with FGR, since SFP did not receive them. It is urgent to investigate possible acts of corruption in the purchase of fans by the companies Levanting Global Servicios and Cyber ​​Robotics, which belongs to the son of Manuel Bartlett. – Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz May 7, 2020

Likewise, Xóchitl Gálvez alluded to the need to make the names and the number of companies owned by the son of the federal official transparent, since “the main flag of this government was the fight against corruption, the President has repeatedly told us that nothing happens here that the president doesn’t know“

“In case the president is not aware of all these contracts that have been assigned to the son of one of your collaborators? That is why the issue of conflict of interest is important, ”he explained, adding that it is necessary to know which are the companies of the son and wife of the CFE holder.