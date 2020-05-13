Progressive web applications are here to stay. The latest versions of browsers like Chrome allow you to add web applications to the mobile, so that they are shown as one more application. At first glance it is difficult to distinguish a web application from a normal one, although a difference until now was that web applications could not use App Shortcuts.

‘App Shortcuts’, or shortcuts to apps, which is what Google officially calls it, were introduced in Nougat and little by little their use has spread to most launchers. With them you can go directly to a specific section of an app bypassing the main screen, and the same functionality is now also available for progressive web apps, at least in Chrome Canary.

Web applications very integrated in Android

The way of adding progressive web applications to the mobile has not changed since its inception. On some web pages you will see a small banner at the bottom asking if you want add them to the home screen. If so, the web will be displayed on your mobile as one more application, available in the application drawer and in the launcher.

Now, a Google employee shows us how integrating progressive web apps on Android it’s about to go one step further: they can include their own shortcuts in the launcher, just like any other app. How exactly they are displayed depends on the launcher you are currently using.

The operation is, therefore, the same as in the App Shortcuts of any other application. With them you can go directly to a section of the progressive application or perform a specific action, instead of going through the main page.

This new functionality is present first in Google Chrome Canary, the most experimental version of Google’s browser, although it is foreseeable that it will be extended to the stable version in the coming weeks or months. The web application in question needs to be adapted to include the functionality. You can try it on this website.

Track | 9to5Google

