Now with Real Madrid? Haaland’s father and Mino Raiola listen to offers from the Merengue club

Mino Raiola, representative of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and the player’s father, Alf Inge Haaland, met with Real Madrid on Thursday afternoon, hours after having a meeting with the president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta.

The delegation that manages the interests of the Borussia Dortmund striker arrived in Barcelona early in the morning where he was picked up by a trusted person on behalf of the Barça president.

Also read: Like Shakira, Isabel Madow dances in a tight black bodysuit and pink leggings

Raiola and the footballer’s father had a meeting with Laporta for about two hours, to learn about the player’s intentions and the possibility that in the future he could reinforce the Barcelona squad.

Subsequently, Cope announced that the agent and Alf Inge Haaland traveled on a private flight from Barcelona to Madrid, where they landed in the early afternoon. Later, both met with Real Madrid leaders led by Jose Ángel Sánchez.

The white club, which like most of the great teams in Europe wants the Norwegian goalscorer, transferred their interest to the representatives of Haaland. Real Madrid was interested in the situation and the intention of the footballer and the position of his club. He also announced the disposition of the Madrid entity to address a possible operation.

For its part, Borussia Dortmund responded to the movements of the player’s environment after learning about the trip to Spain of Raiola and Alf Inge Haaland to talk with Barcelona and Real Madrid. The sporting director of the German club Michael Zorc stressed that the Norwegian striker is not for sale.

Erling Haaland, 20, has a contract with Borussia Dortmund, which he joined in the 2019-2020 season from Austrian Salzburg, until June 2024.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content