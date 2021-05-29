Now with Google Maps it will be much easier to plan your next vacation | Technology

Google Maps is renewed with two important tabs that will be great for your next vacation.

Although at times it may seem that Google maps It is an invasive application due to the large amount of data it collects from our trips, the truth is that it is a necessary tool to better manage those vacations that we are wanting to enjoy.

Now as reported by Android Police, the latest version for Google Maps has released a renewed chronology section, which until now has allowed us to keep track of the sites, cities and others that we had visited.

Although the old chronology offers us tabs such as “Day, Places, Cities and World”, after its renewal, two additional tabs are added such as “travel” and “statistics”. In addition to this, we have new facilities when editing any of these tabs in case we need to touch up something by hand.

From the new tab statistics Within the chronology, data related to the way in which we have moved is collected, showing the time we have dedicated to driving by vehicle, or by public transport, by bicycle, by plane or even on foot, all month by month , even being able to compare different graphs for months.

If you love visiting restaurants during your travels, it will still allow you to see the time you have spent in each of the restaurants, but also shops, attractions and hotels, a way to know if we have really taken advantage of our trip or have stayed longer than we should in a hotel.

The remaining tab of travels we can better manage our vacations, or business trips and others, showing all the places we have visited and the kilometers traveled, and much more.