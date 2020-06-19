Thinking of all those who do not want or do not need the Internet at home, there are several operators that offer the possibility of hiring a « fixed only » rateThat is, without television, or mobile, or ADSL or fiber connection. One of them is Orange, which for years has been offering the ‘Mi Fijo’ service for the residential segment.

This service was born with a price of 10 euros per month and a flat rate for calls to landlines. Later, it raised its price to 12.95 euros in exchange for 3,000 minutes of national calls. Now, Orange launches a promotion for which, during the first year, they are unlimited calls included in that fee, both national landlines and mobiles. And also, it offers a special pack made up of the DORO 6040 terminal, together with the 3500 button.

For new hires until July 31

The monthly fee of 12.95 euros Until now it included caller ID and 3,000 minutes per month in calls to national landlines to a maximum of 150 different destinations. Once this limit of calls to landlines was exceeded or if you wanted to call mobiles of any national operator, the rate was 0.29 euros / minute plus 0.25 euros of call establishment.

Now, Orange has launched a promotion associated with Mi Fijo, so that all new customers who hire ‘Mi Fijo’ until July 31 can enjoy unlimited calls from your landline to national fixed and mobile numbers for the same fee of 12.95 euros per month for one year. Once the year of promotion ends, the price will increase by 5.90 euros per month, which is the fee corresponding to the unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles, now at no cost.

Once the year of promotion ends, the fee will increase by 5.90 euros: 18.85 euros per month in total

In addition, in the month of July, Orange will incorporate into its catalog of terminals a special pack consisting of the DORO 6040 terminal next to the 3500 button, a button that can be worn as a bracelet or medallion to facilitate emergency calls to the Serena remote assistance service.

Remember that the ‘My Fixed’ service does not require any type of installation, does not include line, registration or maintenance fees, and has no commitment to stay. It also allows access to a free mobile terminal that is associated with a 24-month permanence commitment.

More information | Orange

Share

Orange ‘Mi Fijo’, on sale for a year: now, with calls to mobiles and special pack of telephone + button