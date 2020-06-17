Improvements continue to come in Movistar with no price increases, and after the new mobile-only offers with the rates XL Contract and Infinity Contract, the improvements in rates Fusion with fiber, mobile and television, now it is the turn of the rates for additional mobile lines, which change their name and increase the gigabytes.

It will be from June 18 when the new conditions come into effect, automatically for both existing and new customers, and will continue to be available to mobile-only customers and with combined rates Fusion with fiber added extra lines in contract modality.

Movistar is definitely moving to size fees

Until now, Movistar’s mobile rates have been characterized by being known with some trade names that were confusing when they increased their gigas, so for example, we found the modalities Contract 2 and Contract 5, which hinted at the gigas included when they were presented in February 2019, but which since March 2020 had increased gigas and had kept the name , so that 2 and 5 mislead rather than guide.

From now on, the same tradenames that had been maintained for the additional mobile lines, will be replaced by clothing sizes. A more indicative way of segmenting rates that Vodafone established years ago and that has been extended to other operators.

In addition to the name change, the old fee Additional Line 5 Plus You will also see gigabytes increased, inheriting the improvements that were recently applied with the new XL Contract, and it will have 15 GB instead of 10 GB which currently includes. The rest of the conditions are maintained, with unlimited calls and the same price. The only difference with the XL contract is that the additional line will not have free messages, so they will be priced at 30 cents per SMS.

The conditions for additional mobile lines in Movistar from June 18, are as follows:

Line Additional M (previously Additional Line 2), includes 50 minutes and 5 GB for 7.50 euros a month.

Line Additional L (previously Additional Line 5), includes 150 minutes and 10 GB for 12.50 euros a month.

Line Additional XL (previously Additional Line 5 Plus), includes unlimited minutes and 15 GB for 15 euros a month.

Line Infinite Additional (remains unchanged), includes minutes, SMS and unlimited data for 22.50 euros a month.

