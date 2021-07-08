“Now we have to win the gold”

07/08/2021 at 06:30 CEST

They live completely different moments in their sporting lives. Maica, a veteran who will play her third Olympic Games in Japan; Bernat, ten years younger, will make his debut at an Olympic event. Experience in front of expectation but both with a great illusion to be in Tokyo.

“They are the most anticipated Games. After so long classified it has become very long. In addition, we started 2020 by winning the European gold and it seemed that everything was pointing very well that year. Postponing those games took its toll on us but we took it on. Now we really want the moment to come & rdquor ;, explains Maica.

The buoy of CN Sabadell confesses that arrives in Tokyo “with another maturity, with another experience, but what hurts me the most is knowing that they will not be normal Games as I have lived before, although I live it with great desire, with great enthusiasm, as if they were the first again & rdquor ;, sentence.

The perspective of Bernat It is very different: “I expected to experience what the Games are and it will be difficult. Since I was little my dream is to go to the Olympics and be able to be in an Olympic Village with important people from other sports. It will be a unique experience, but different & rdquor ;.

Over the years the role within the team has changed, from the ‘rookie’ that will be Sanahuja, to the veteran Maica, ten years and three Games. The sabadellenca recognizes that after so many years in the front line there are moments of doubt: “Since the 14 years that I have been in the honorary division more in the national team since I was 16, there are many years. It is more than half a life and it shows, but as long as my motivation and my passion for sports remain latent, I will continue to play and perform at my highest level and hopefully there will still be Maica for many years & rdquor ;.

Team change

Bernat signed last year for CN Sabadell from CN Terrassa and in his current club he has had many more minutes, which has helped him “show that I can be there & rdquor ;.

And this ‘there’ are some Games that he imagines “very different in everything. Already the previous show will be a bit drier, but at the technology level, Japan will surely do things that nobody expects & rdquor ;.

Bernat and Maica are looking forward to the Games

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

His partner explains to him that the most difficult thing to manage in some Games “It’s the nerves, knowing that you are in a Games, you want to experience everything one hundred percent and in the end you have a lot of nerve inside. You know that you are a chosen one, you do not know if you will be in others again so there is a lot of nerves and tension & rdquor ;.

In both cases the goal is the same: gold. The girls are among the favorites: “We go with all the desire and we are going to leave everything in the water. Gold is what we lack in the medal table and what we most desire. Everything will happen mainly because the United States does not win it & rdquor ;, explains the Vallesana.

Bernat will seek the same in Tokyo: “In recent years we have been on the podiums and fighting against the great powers. That has to serve as an extra reinforcement. Gold is the goal, we have three finals, three silvers and it’s now gold & rdquor ;.

The curious test to Bernat Sanahuja and Maica García | VALENTÍ ENRICH