“Now we have a very big opportunity at the Palau”

Barça coach Sarunas Jasikevicius congratulated his players for the victory against Madrid (75-89) in a great second half, where they led by Cory Higgins, turned the game around, thinking now of the Palau.

“I wanted to congratulate our players and fans for this victory that has been important to take advantage & rdquor;, started the Barça coach. “We have done two very different parts. In the first part, quite unconcentrated, and the best news at halftime was the result & rdquor; ·, he said.

“In the third quarter we have been able to read the situations better, we made free throws and we were more aggressive to the basket.a, playing our basketball. Now we go home and think about how we face the second game & rdquor ;, he commented.

Mental distraction

“We have failed a lot on the mental issue in the first half, a little clueless. We can see it by the failures in the free throws, when we are quite good & rdquor ;.

“With Tavares on the court they have dominated the rebound in attack, without continuity in our game. In the third quarter, we were better and Cory who has made a gamezoy the equipment has been thrown on the back. Not only has he scored but he has defended well & rdquor ;, he said.

“Winning all the games in Madrid is good and we have to be happy. In the end, what matters are the titles and we have a very big opportunity, although ahead we will have a champion team and in 48 hours we have a great game at the Palau & rdquor ;, he commented.

Go humbly

“We have to think about what we have done well and badly, and how we have faced the other qualifiers. We have played many qualifiers and we have to learn from all of them.

“We have to go with great humility, but think about winning a game that is worth a title at home, but you have to play more like in the third quarter & rdquor ;, Saras finished.