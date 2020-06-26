Arthur Melo’s mother has not bitten her tongue and has exploited against Quique Setién and Barcelona after the words of the Cantabrian coach at the press conference prior to the clash that the Barça club will play against Celta in Balaídos in the match corresponding to day 32 of the Santander League.

« There are players who come with expectations and do not meet »Quique Setien began by saying. « That happens in all teams, I’m not saying it happens with Arthur. Since he has been with me, he has been very interested in doing what we asked him to do, ”the Barcelona coach continued explaining.

« There have been things that we have been emphasizing and he has tried to do it by all means, but perhaps he has lacked continuity », said the Barca coach. « It is not easy to change a footballer things that other coaches have said were very good, » said Quique Setién. These statements by the former coach of Las Palmas or Betis have made the mother of the Brazilian midfielder explode.

« My God, now they will begin to remove defects from the player, » wrote his mother on his Twitter account., sending a clear dart to Quique Setién and Barcelona. And is that, despite the interest of Arthur to continue at the Camp Nou, in the Barça club they have insisted on selling it to Juventus to be able to sign Pjanic.