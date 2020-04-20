Because sometimes it is not easy to find the correct words with which to express an idea, explain a concept without repeating too many terms or make the sentences simpler to make them easier to understand, Microsoft Word just updated its rewrite hints feature.

The improvement of this function allows the Office word processor to offer us ideas to rephrase complete sentences with the aim of improving them in terms of clarity, conciseness and legibility. Of course, at the moment only in English.

The rewriting function will allow the sentences to improve the fluency of reading the text, make them more concise and more understandable

If Google Docs helps us finish sentences thanks to Smart Compose, Microsoft Word now goes one step further, allowing us to improve them with a few clicks.

Machine learning at the service of writing in Microsoft Word

The new feature, based on neural network machine learning models, is able to offer us a rewriting of many types of sentences with truly amazing results.

And nothing changes the way the tool is used: we will select a sentence or we will place the mouse on it, we will right-click on the phrase and in the context menu we will choose Rewrite Suggestions. When we click on the option, a card will appear with the different types of suggestions:

Improves fluency: Tips for improving your writing flow through a thorough grammar and spelling check.

Concise phrases: Suggestions to express an idea more clearly, without extra words.

Paraphrased phrases: Suggestions that, by using synonyms, offer an alternative wording to ours.

Improves readability: Suggestions that rewrite the phrase, generally making it shorter and easier, so that reading is easier for all kinds of people.

As they explain from Microsoft, not all types of rewrite suggestions available appear in all cases. Sometimes our phrase simply cannot be improved, so it is good enough.

The function, as we said, is currently available for Word users on the web and for English writing only. Also, requires a subscription to Microsoft 365 or Office 365.

Share



Word rewrite suggestions get ahead of Google Docs: now they will allow you to rewrite entire sentences to improve them