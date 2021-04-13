Now there is too much toilet paper accumulated in the houses

A woman wearing a mask carries toilet paper near a family in Manhattan, New York, USA, April 25, 2020. REUTERS / Lucas Jackson

Let us sigh in relief: it seems that those nightmarish moments when finding toilet paper was a feat will be forever in the past, at least in America.

The reason? The build-up of inventory in 2020 is beginning to affect sales, indicates a report in The Wall Street Journal.

According to figures from NielsenIQ, toilet paper sales in January fell more than 4% compared to the same period in 2020, when the spread of Covid-19 prompted – without much logic – people hoarding toilet paper.

Some figures that reflect the madness

One of these people was Marjorie Greenburgh, 62, who resides in New Rochelle, New York. Greenburgh still has 54 rolls, stored in various places around his home, and he certainly does not plan to purchase any more soon, according to WSJ.

Demand for toilet paper skyrocketed in the first weeks of the outbreak, doubled in the second half of March 2020, and then remained one of the most sought-after products of the year. Americans spent more than $ 11 billion worth of toilet paper last year, compared to $ 9 billion in a typical year, according to NielsenIQ.

A combination of increased use of toilet paper – because people were homebound – and hoarding led to the toilet paper shortage in 2020.

You may also like:

The first months of the pandemic unleashed the craze to buy toilet paper, as shown in this image of a supermarket in California with empty shelves in the personal cleaning products area, something quite common at the time. (Photo: ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images)

Because toilet paper used in office and public restrooms is generally made on different floors and channeled through another supply chain, the sudden drop in demand for quality public restroom toilet paper did not deliver. rise to a surplus supply of products directed directly to the regular consumer.

On the other hand, while companies were able to more quickly increase the capacity to produce cleaning supplies, such as hand sanitizer and others, this did not happen with toilet paper, whose manufacture in bulk requires a four-story high machine that costs thousands of millions of dollars and whose assembly takes months.

Read more

A turn in the market in 2021

The situation began to change this year. The drop in toilet paper sales was about 14% in February and 33% in March, according to NielsenIQ, compared to periods when demand soared.

In contrast, sales of paper towels were up 10% in January compared to the previous year, while sales of household cleaners were 75% higher.

P&G and Kimberly-Clark, which makes Cottonelle and Scott toilet paper, declined to comment on whether any of the companies have adjusted toilet paper manufacturing as 2021 sales cool.

The country’s paper mills, which were operating at 100% capacity for much of the year, are now operating at around 90% to 95% of capacity, which is a more normal level, according to Fastmarkets analyst Jonathan Rager. RISI, an analytical firm specialized in the pulp and paper industry.

“Paper is just one of those things that has really demonstrated the impact of the pandemic more than others,” he said.

Hopefully its scarcity is just a symbol of that past.

VIDEO | This is the best and worst of shopping without leaving home