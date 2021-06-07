now there are teachers who want their share

The teacher explains and a student takes notes, to later earn money on the internet with them. This is what the Wuolah platform allows, created by four Sevillian university students and which pays based on the downloads obtained. With more than four million documents uploaded and 500,000 users, Wuolah has become an essential portal to find notes and also to obtain up to 100 euros per month. An interesting amount for sharing some texts that in the end are based on the teaching of others.

“Something goes wrong if someone does business simply by selling what they copy from those who produce and create,” says Jesús Pérez Gil, Dean of the Faculty of CC. Biological Sciences of the Complutense University of Madrid. Wuolah does business sharing class notes, but the money goes to the students instead of the teacher. An uneven balance that has opened the debate on the authorship of the notes and who has the right to charge for them.

The difference between a good summary and directly uploading the teacher’s powerpoint

Wuolah allows you to generate income in two ways. On the one hand, users can download the notes without advertising by making a payment or they can do so for free, but advertisements are added to the notes. Thousands of students have seen an opportunity to monetize their course summary work. However, also there is the case of students who directly upload the teacher’s powerpoint or texts to the platform, without any modification and with the added intention of earning money from your teacher’s work.

In these cases, from Wuolah they are quite clear and it is decided to eliminate the stolen notes. The platform explains that documents obtained without consent cannot be uploaded, but in practice it is easy to find dozens of notes obtained from teachers. A fact that has generated the complaint of teachers, who see that their students are earning money for a job that does not correspond to them.

And the teachers that we have generated that content, don’t we get it?

The notepads platform is not something new. From Patatabrava to El Rincón del Vago, also passing through initiatives of large companies such as Classmates on LinkedIn or LifeStage on Facebook. For years the internet has offered students a way to organize and share notes. In the case of Wuolah, the monetization of the notes that obtain the most downloads is added, something that is attracting many university students but has also generated complaints among teachers who see how they are profiting from their teachings. Beyond the economic factor, teachers put the focus on class attendance and ability to really understand these notes.

Lluís Montoliu, president of the Ethics Committee of the CSIC, gave his vision on the matter. “I understand that the slide should always help the speech, not the other way around,” explains the doctor of biology. Having the powerpoints or texts does not help if you have not attended class. Therefore, Montoliu differentiates between the notes where what was explained in class has been synthesized, transformed into a newly created text and the documents that are directly copies of the presentations.

The synthesis work is not unique to the students. There are also professors who, beyond what was explained in class, later post summaries and additional documents on the virtual campus to facilitate the follow-up of the subject. Some texts that have also been published in Wuolah without the consent of the teacher, what we remember is against the rules of the platform.

Where is the line to know the authorship of some notes

Wuolah places the debate on the authorship of some notes at the center. To what extent they belong to the teacher who explains the lesson and to what extent they are a sufficiently elaborate summary to be able to upload it and ask for a sum of money. This fine line is important to define, since intellectual property laws come into play.

From the platform they explain that single-use documents cannot be uploaded, like a workbook. Neither do university manuals or compilations of fragments of works. Without the authorization of the author, you will not be able to upload a complete work, two or more chapters of a book, more than 10% of the total of a work, a complete scientific article, material made by academies or original archives of the Virtual Campus.

How is the originality of a work limited? “Originality is understood from the objective perspective that it is a new creation, that did not exist until then and subjective where the author’s personality is expressed through the creation of a work without copying a previous one “, defines article 10 of the Intellectual Property Law. That is, the uploaded notes must have sufficient” own work “so that in a possible trial it could be determined that it is not a copy.

