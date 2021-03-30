Now there are 10! New woman accuses Andrew Cuomo of misconduct

15 minutes. A businesswoman became the tenth woman on Monday to accuse New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of misconduct and said he kissed her cheeks “in a very sexual way.”

In a virtual press conference, Sherry Vill, 55, stated that the events date back to 2017. This was during a governor’s tour of the Rochester region on Lake Ontario, after some floods.

As part of his trip, Cuomo visited Vill’s house, affected by the floods, and twice kissed Vill on the cheeks. She assured that she was “shocked” by the politician’s behavior to the point that she did not understand what was happening.

At one point during the visit, the governor told her she was pretty, which made the businesswoman feel “even more uncomfortable.”

Vill explained that after trying to avoid Cuomo, before leaving the house the governor approached her again and “in a very aggressive way” grabbed her face with one hand and gave her another kiss on the cheek.

At the press conference, which he held with the famous lawyer Gloria Allred, the gown showed three photos in which the governor can be seen talking with Vill.

In one of them, of very poor quality, the moment in which Cuomo kisses the businesswoman is shown.

It is a photo taken by Vill’s daughter, obtained from a home video that was recorded during the politician’s visit and that the young woman disclosed on social networks with the subtitle “the governor kissing my mother”.

“Women will not continue to be silent”

Allred assured that his client will not present, at the moment, any lawsuit against the governor. However, he will offer his testimony to the New York State Attorney’s Office, which began an investigation into Cuomo’s alleged misconduct.

“Women like Sherry will no longer be silent. They refuse to be bullied by powerful men.” said the lawyer.

Cuomo has been involved in several political scandals since the beginning of 2021, from alleged sexual harassment, to favoritism of his family to be tested for COVID-19 or abuse of power and poor management of nursing homes during the first stages of the pandemic, in the spring of 2020.

Numerous voices within and outside his party, the Democrat, called for his resignation, and the state Parliament, dominated by Democratic lawmakers, began an investigation into the harassment allegations. This to determine if there is enough evidence to initiate an impeachment against the governor.