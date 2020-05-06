Time has passed since the twins were born. Berto and Sandra now have a large family and to complicate matters further they have moved to the outskirts. His life has become a convoluted puzzle of obligations, calendars and commitments. You know what they say: “Older children, bigger problems”. Although, on second thought, I wish this was the main problem …

The next month of June returns ‘Look what you have done’, the original Movistar + series produced in collaboration with El Terrat that is created and starred by Berto Romero. Based on his own and borrowed experiences, with this third and last installment, the comic culminates his ironic, realistic and current trilogy about the journey towards maturity of a contemporary couple.

In a fun, close and irreverent way, in this final season of six other episodes Berto (Berto RomeroBerto Romero) and Sandra (Eva Ugarte) face the challenges they now have as a large family, but also as a couple. In addition to trying to function as a team, they will have to deal with their professional careers, family, friends, the media and even the public opinion.

As Berto Romero himself explains, this season “we are going to talk about limits of humor, of collective media hysteria, of scam artists, of selling fumes, of how life and death set the agenda, even if you insist on designing your own, of how we lose ourselves in our own fears, of the beauty of a serene and calm love. And of how the children will always win the game, because the future is theirs. Although at this precise moment, already at the end of the road, the parents are us. “

For his part, Javier Ruiz Caldera, director of the second and third seasons, comments that “in the first two seasons we played a lot with the off-field, with the sound, avoiding the madness of shooting with children whenever possible. But that It’s over, the kids are here and the lan is very fat. And you have to see that. “

With a new cast led by the aforementioned Berto Romero and Eva Ugarte, in the third season of ‘Look what you have done’ We will see Jordi Aguilar, Anna Carreo, Carmen Esteban and Inma Sancho again, counting the main novelty with the actress Clara Segura in the role of Daniela, friend of Olga.

Once again Berto Romero joins Rafel Barcel and Enric Pardo to write the script for this successful urban comedy with six hands, based on his own and borrowed experiences, which will premiere its third and last season in June.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.