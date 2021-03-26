“Now the important thing is to win games”

03/26/2021 at 23:49 CET

The Barça coach, Saras Jasikevicius, acknowledged that Barça did not play a great game because “Aíto and Alba have tried to make things difficult for us, with his defense, although In this part of the season, the important thing is to win games, and I hope to explain to the boys that we can play better in these situations, ”he said.

“I don’t think that victory is always the most important thing but it is important to continue growing, we have prepared the game and we have not been able to react in some situations,” he explained. “It is important to enjoy the winning streak and we cannot get tired of ganar. Today we have not done things very well & rdquor ;, he acknowledged.

Regarding the field factor in the quarterfinals, he said that & rdquor; The key is to arrive in good shape and we will try to achieve it, to be playing well, united, because in the play-offs, things can get tough. In this game we did not come out well and we did not always know how to react and today we have not done very well & rdquor ;, he affected again.

No rival preferences

On the possible rival of rooms, he has no preferences. “The best thing about this is that you cannot choose your rival. If we want to be champions, we must win everyone. Our ultimate goal is to win, so the question is whether you are capable of winning. You have to know how to suffer, make adjustments, and prepare the team much better for tonight.

Jasikevicius reflected on the absence of the public in the fields. “I don’t know what the difference is between professional sport and non-professional sport. Regarding playing the play-offs on your court, it is always better at home, sleeping in your bed .. & rdquor ;, he concluded.

For Sergi Martínez, “these games have to be taken out as much as possible. Alba has played at a high level, and in the second we have improved & rdquor ;, he said. “That we have the court advantage is great news, because it is good for us to play andn the Palau, and it favors us, although we will not know if we will have an audience or not & rdquor ;, he commented.

“We are on a roll and if the things that the coach says are done, there is only one way, which is to win & rdquor ;, he concluded

For Brandon Davies, one of the standouts, “we did not play a great game, but we have achieved the court advantage and we are on a winning streak. Now game is important this season & rdquor ;, he concluded.