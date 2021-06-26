“Now the game really begins”

06/26/2021 at 12:17 PM CEST

The Granada-born María Pérez, champion of Spain of 10,000 m marches for the second time, lowering her personal best with a time of 43:42:04, declared herself “looking forward to the Olympic Games”, where she promises to “give everything” and return “empty and with the best possible result.

“I did not expect the brand, but now the real game begins. We are going to work at altitude with the hope that August 6 arrives and be able to represent my country in the Games,” he commented after the final of 10,000 m march of the Spanish championships.

“Without doing anything weird in the 10 km, I have shown that I am fast. Wherever I go I give my best. In Tokyo 2020 there will be very difficult rivals, such as the Chinese, the Japanese in their country and the South Americans, but there we will be the Europeans, the Spanish and Italian, giving cane, “he promised.

In the Games, he assures that he will “fight and give everything”, so that he will remain “empty”, in a way that he hopes “to bring the best possible result”.

“Spain has in 20 km one of the most powerful teams in recent years and that supports the level that we are showing here and in the European Cup. As for acclimatization, we will have to adapt. There are people in worse conditions than us. and in a certain way we are privileged, “he stressed.