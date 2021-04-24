Now the 128GB Redmi Note 10 is only € 165.99, one of the best mid-range on eBay | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Sometimes it is not necessary to invest money in a high-end phone, since today most of the mid-range can offer us almost the same functionalities but at a much lower price, and Xiaomi, especially with the Redmi series, knows a lot in this regard, since it dominates this market niche at will.

So when the Redmi Note 10 appeared on the market last month, it began to be one of the favorite mobile phones of those users who do not want to invest too much in a mobile phone, but who at the same time always want to have the maximum technology, no only with an innovative processor, but also with an unparalleled photographic section.

That is why we want to highlight this offer to buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 at € 165.99 on eBay, a really interesting offer because we are taking a recent launch at a very low price, within the reach of any pocket.

This mobile has an AMOLED screen, NFC for mobile payments and a Snapdragon 678 processor capable of moving all Android applications.

The Redmi Note 10 at € 165.99 of the offer is the version that is sold with 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and you have it available in black, being able to receive it at home during the next few days with the full guarantee of eBay. The offer is very good, because on Amazon you find the same version but at 199 euros.

You can also take advantage and pay a little less by getting the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage version, but we recommend that you get the 128GB version at € 165.99 since it is practically the same price and you are going to be able to stretch the storage much more.

In case you do not know, the Redmi Note 10 has a 6.4-inch display at 2400 × 1080 px resolution, a panel large enough to use the device for both entertainment and productivity.

It is inside it carries a Snapdragon 678 processor, the aforementioned 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which you will be able to expand even with a microSD card.

When it comes to cameras, it has four in total. On the one hand we have a 48 Mpx main camera, accompanied by an 8 Mpx wide angle, a 2 Mpx macro and a 2 Mpx depth sensor. The front camera is 13 Mpx for the best selfies.

It is one of the best mid-range phones you can buy on the market today, and this advanced version with 128 GB of storage is at a price that makes it really attractive for any user who does not want to invest so much in a high-end device.

