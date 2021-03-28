Now that oil has risen, what is weighing on US production?

March 28, 2021 | 5:00 am

By Ellen R. Wald, Ph.D.

Oil prices have remained firmly above the $ 55 per barrel range (both E and WTI) since the beginning of February, and traders should wonder why we are not seeing an increase in output from the US oil sector.

In fact, both oil benchmarks appear to be safely within the $ 60 range right now, with Brent recently surpassing $ 70 for a moment, while WTI hovers somewhat lower.

In recent years, this level of oil prices would have led to more production by the United States, particularly from shale oil fields, so why aren’t we seeing that right now?

According to the Energy Information Administration, US oil production is about 10.9 million barrels a day and has been that way for some time. Production has risen since it stood at 9.7 million barrels a day last August, but remains below the average production of 13.1 million barrels a day that we observed at the same time last year.

Total active oil fields in the United States jumped by 9 last week, basically staying in the 300-318 range since January. Even with productivity increases, shale oil producers will likely need to increase the rate of drilling wells just to keep production stable.

But based on recent experience, we might expect shale oil companies to increase drilling and production at this crude price point. However, many shale oil companies appear to have no plans to expand this year. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas’ First Quarter Energy Survey provides information on the current strategies of shale oil companies.

The survey data was collected from March 10-18, and 155 energy companies participated, including 104 exploration and production companies and 51 oilfield service companies.

According to respondents, the average price needed to cover operating expenses currently ranges from $ 17 to $ 34 per barrel (depending on the region). The companies reported that they needed to reach an average price of $ 52 per barrel to profitably drill a new well. Of the firms, 80% could profitably drill new wells at or below March 19 spot prices ($ 61 per barrel) from the WTI. Therefore, it could be thought that the current higher prices would incentivize an increase in production.

But the survey also revealed some surprising news. The number of companies planning to increase their operations this year is not high, despite high oil prices. 53% of executives said they do not plan to hire new employees in 2021. 34% expect to increase their number of employees only slightly in 2021.

In pre-pandemic times, American oil producers would have been quick to increase production and take advantage of whatever profit could be made. But now, companies hesitate.

Here are some of the reasons why producers might not increase production:

1. Industry consolidation: When oil prices plummeted last year, many smaller, less profitable producers went bankrupt or sold their assets to large producers.

The industry has gone through several periods of consolidation in recent years, but last spring saw the end of several smaller and weaker companies. The remaining companies are larger, better capitalized, and have no reason to rush back into production. They are not worried about competition from smaller companies, they do not need the revenue right away, and they prefer to wait and see what happens.

2. Financing difficulties: Even if producers can afford to drill wells profitably at current prices, they will likely continue to turn to finance to do so. Banks may be reluctant to lend oil producers money to drill new wells for a number of reasons, including the new White House administration.

Banks are wary due to confidence surrounding Biden’s team’s seemingly anti-oil policies and fears that Saudi Arabia could decide to disrupt the oil market again as it did last spring.

3. Pessimistic forecast: According to the Dallas Fed survey, most companies have a rather pessimistic view of oil prices. Of those surveyed, 56% believe the price of WTI will be between $ 50-62 at the end of December 2021. 25% expect WTI to remain in the $ 62-68 range by then.

Most companies believe crude prices will be lower than when the survey was conducted in mid-March. Companies are hesitant to expand their drilling operations if they expect WTI to decline rather than rise.

4. Federal regulations: The Biden administration moratorium on new oil and gas leases on federal lands is not a significant factor in production at this time (because it does not affect existing wells), it is clear that companies are already concerned about the capacity to expand in the future.

58% of executives say they are concerned that “increased federal regulation will make their business unprofitable.” These concerns are reflected in statements made by many executives. With such a pessimistic outlook, it’s no wonder companies are reluctant to make large cash outlays right now. That keeps the reservoir count very low and means that increased production is on hiatus, at best, unless confidence shifts.