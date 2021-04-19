Now searching for documents among our photos will be much easier thanks to Google Photos | Technology

Google Photos wants to make it easier for us when it comes to finding the photographs that we take to documents such as invoices, receipts, notes … This functionality will allow us to locate all these images more comfortably and quickly.

All or almost all of us use Google Photos as a personal cloud for photographs, it is the service par excellence thanks to its ease of use and the number of intelligent functions it houses. It is these smart functions that make when looking for a photo, finding it is a piece of cake.

The categories in which the intelligence of Google Photos moved have been until now: people, pets, places and things. Those of Mountain View want to add another section, that of documents. You may be wondering why it is important to be able to search for documents quickly?

The answer is simple, many users take photographs of invoices, receipts or even documents of some importance in order to always have them at hand. The problem is that we also take photos of our food, the sky and the dogs that we meet while we are walking.

In the end, all this results in an accumulation of images without any kind of order and control, so wanting to find a photo on a ticket from a couple of days ago becomes an impossible task. The new function of Google Photos comes to remedy this, it is called “Document Hub” or what has become “Space for documents” in Spanish.

This space would classify the images into different groups according to their type: screenshots, posters, signatures and documents. Come on, a more than complete group and enough for any user. It would be good to also classify the images according to whether they are photographs to identity documents such as ID or Passport.

It is possible that Google will end up adding the latter that we have discussed, but for now we have to settle for what will come. Because, as always, this functionality is not yet available to all users and will not arrive globally anytime soon.

While you wait for it to arrive, what you can do is make sure you have the latest version of Google Photos installed, for them you only have to access the Play Store and check that you have no pending update.