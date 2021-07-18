Now robots can help people with disabilities to dress, and that is how they work | Technology

This robot is capable of helping people with disabilities or limited mobility.

Robots have come to stay, to make our lives much easier and not to take away our jobs, and that is because technology must be put at the service of human beings, something that can make it easier for us to go much further in each one of them. our goals and objectives.

So the project of the researchers of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) from MIT who have managed to develop a new algorithm that makes the robot’s movement safe for humans.

The concrete want to direct this algorithm to help people with reduced mobility to get dressed. It is a complex task so far only performed by a human being since it requires agility and security for the target user, and that without affecting the efficiency of the corresponding task.

They have been able to show how this MIT robot was able to dress people even when they were performing other actions such as talking on the phone. This is a very interesting development, because it can be the ideal tool to expand assistance for people with disabilities or limited mobility.

Rather than having a single default model in which the robot only understands one potential reaction, MIT gave the machine an understanding of many possible models to more closely mimic how a human can understand other humans. So as the robot collects data, it reduces uncertainty and refines its every move.

This means that if a person, while being dressed by a robot, changes position, raises his hand or even turns, the robot could react to changes on the fly by selecting a model that suits the situation.

“This multifaceted approach combines set theory, human-aware safety constraints, prediction of human movement, and feedback control for safe human-robot interaction,” says Assistant Professor at Carnegie Mellon University’s Institute of Robotics, Zackory erickson.