If you don’t have a smart TV or the system it mounts is very poor and you hardly have any applications and services to use, you don’t need to change it for a new one. With a multimedia center like Apple TV 4K, one of the most powerful on the market, we will have access to all kinds of entertainment and gaming platforms. The 32 GB version is reduced to 199.00 euros 179.00 euros on eBay, with shipping from Spain.

Apple TV 4K – 32GB – Black (MP7P2HY / A)

The Apple TV 4K is the last multimedia center of the bitten apple, and one of the most powerful and complete that we can find on the market. It has the tvOS operating system, a version fully adapted to televisions and large screens with its own App Store to download applications such as Netflix, HBO or Amazon Prime Video.

Integrate the Apple A10X Fusion processor, a chip that we could see in some models of iPad Pro tablets that, along with its 3 GB of RAM, provides great power to move freely the system and the applications that we install. In addition, it can be used as a video game console thanks to the Apple Arcade service: you only need to connect an MFi, DualShock 4 or Xbox One controller to spend more hours of entertainment.

The Apple TV 4K includes two features that make it a great choice for consuming multimedia content: frame rate matching and auto dynamic range, which make the series and movies reproduce in the best possible way. To make matters worse, it is compatible with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, two sound and image enhancement technologies that are being used more and more.

More offers?

Listen to your favorite songs with Apple Music, Apple’s subscription music service compatible with iPhone, iPad and Mac, now with a three-month free trial. Then only 9.99 euros a month.

Amazon Prime You will enjoy faster shipments for 36 euros a year, with a 30-day free trial.

Access original Amazon Prime Video series, film and documentary productions with the free trial month.

60 days free of Kindle Unlimited, a million titles accessible from a Kindle reader or with the Kindle app on an iPhone or iPad. You can try it free for two months, saving us 19.98 euros.

Amazon Music Unlimited, millions of songs free for 90 days.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of all the news from the Apple world and the offers of Applesfera Selección on our Twitter and Facebook profiles. Note: some of the links published here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by brands or by stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of publishers.

Share



Vitamin your TV with the Apple TV 4K, one of the most powerful on the market: now reduced to 179 euros on eBay and domestic shipping