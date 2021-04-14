“Now people come with more anguish and desire to laugh at the theater”

Goyo Jiménez was in charge of giving the touch of humor to El hormiguero this Tuesday, where he went to chat with Pablo Motos about his show Aiguantulivinamerica 2 -second installment of his series of monologues on the American way of life-, which he represents on weekends at the Capitol Gran Vía Theater in Madrid.

“What a good greeting you have,” said the presenter after his guest entered the set, who replied that “It is to see the public and those of us who are anxious and eager to have it would go to make them humor”.

Motos, after presenting Jiménez’s show, commented that “now people say they need to laugh,” to which his guest replied: “I notice that the public now comes to the function with more anguish and desire to laugh”.

The comedian also wanted to emphasize that “I end the performance every day applauding the audience and I ask them to please go see other colleagues”, in a clear sign of support for live and live shows.

“Are you aiming to make the Aiguantulivinamerica trilogy?”, the Valencian wanted to know, to which Jiménez commented that “I want to premiere the presentation of the third part in July and start in autumn with the trilogy with function on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. I will surely accompany him with a book to discover America without having visited it. “

To open your mouth, reviewed some excerpts from his monologue where he talks about the differences between Spaniards and Americans: “There even crime is not the same, you can join an armed organization at any age and here you have to turn 18 to join any party,” he commented, drawing laughter from the public.

“We are also not alike in the way of driving because they use gear cars for illegal races and they have 17 gears, they don’t have a copilot because they need space for all of them, “he said.

His theory on social media

Motos also wanted to talk to his guest about social networks and his opinion of them: “Twitter is that nightclub where from time to time someone is killed, like that suburban urbanization where from time to time a dog barks and another answers “.

“Conversely, Instagram is the good urbanization, there people are very candid, but I’m not fooled … Facebook is the place where everyone seems old except you; Y Tiktok is like C. Tangana’s clothes, we see it and say: What is that? But people like it“he pointed out laughing.

Another topic that dealt with Jiménez’s curious obsession with hangers: “I have OCD, the hangers have to be all the same, put them in the same position and place the clothes by gradient colors. I have a problem with them … “, he admitted.

To conclude, the presenter wanted to know if, as a comedian, he had come to dream jokes: “Yes, and wake up in the middle of the night to tell my wife to see if it is good. Also I have come to dream of a series and get up at four in the morning to write it because it seemed like a great idea“.