Now, Netflix is ​​serious about its own podcast service

Netflix has long been groping the podcast industry. Or, at least, approach the concept of audio beyond the need to have the images of its popular series and movies.

The first approximation came from the hand of the possibility of listening, and not see, some of the content of the streaming platform. Now, Netflix goes a little further with a new service called N-Plus. A service close to the podcast that, as Protocol has been able to advance, is defined as “a future online space where you can learn more about the programs and topics related to them.”

Beyond a rumor, everything indicates that Netflix would already be polling some of its users. Through a survey, the streaming platform is feeling the spirits and how successful this launch would be. Some of the questions, in fact, are already directed at the very concept of the podcast. Others to know how another batch of complementary contents to the most successful Netflix series and movies. All of them, of course, in audio format that would aim to feel closer to the company’s content creators. It would also function as complementary content for the broadcast, exclusively of course, of the soundtracks of its best content.

On the other hand, N-Plus would be a kind of hybrid between what we know about the streaming platform and the best current podcast services. It would work with custom playlists, this being one of the most attractive elements of the service. These could also be shared with other users or published online. A feature inherited from Spotify or Apple Music playlists.

N-Plus, a podcast service with a lot of context

Be that as it may, N-Plus in addition to becoming an additional Netflix service is a window to two relevant issues for technology. On the one hand, the streaming platform enters fully into the audio sector. The same one that has conquered so many companies before. From Spotify or Apple, it is now the video sector that is beginning to emerge. Amazon, in fact, has already led the way with Audible and a podcast section within Amazon Music.

On the other hand, it demonstrates one of Netflix’s biggest needs at the moment: to convince, capture and keep users on the platform for as long as possible. 2020 was the golden year for the platform. 2021 is not being so, although the numbers are still positive. With user growth at a more restrained level than the previous record, Netflix has to keep attracting a user with more and more interesting options in your life. The time of the series of own and exclusive production is coming to an end as the only attraction, the era of audio begins.

