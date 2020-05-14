Telemundo

Exatlon USA presenter Erasmo Provence

From the first season, Exatlon United States, known as “The fiercest competition on television in Spanish”, has had a presenter whose voice is so characteristic that nothing more than listen “Let the Exatlon begin!” It already fills us with the usual adrenaline of the duel of skills between these warriors, who carry on a fight without quarter to become the winner. Is about Erasmus Provence, a Venezuelan sports journalist who has won the hearts of the entire audience of the competition.

Erasmo was born in the city of Caracas, Venezuela, on December 11, 1983. From a young age he began to demonstrate his communication skills with a small tape recorder and a video camera. His passion for the sport made that in 2002 a call from former Uruguayan coach Carlos María Ravel leads him to pre-season with the defunct Deportivo Galicia to be the team’s third goalkeeper. Unfortunately an injury to the middle finger of his right hand pushed him out of the strategist’s plans.

In 2006 he started on the radio in his country and since then he has worked non-stop in the media, until he reached Telemundo Denver, where he was a sports correspondent for several years. Once Erasmus He received the good news that he would be the presenter of the program that would change his life. He moved his family from cold Colorado to the Caribbean Dominican Republic where, in addition to leading the program, Provence He frequently shares his adventures with his little son Noah, who has stolen the hearts of all the followers of the competition through Instagram.

“Exatlon’s success is that it is entertainment for everyone”

In view of the temporary suspension of the fourth season of Exatlon United States to preserve the health of the technical team, athletes and talent, Erasmus Provence He is in Miami, Florida, where we were able to catch up with him on the fate of the program in the face of such an uncertain panorama due to the Coronavirus pandemic, his life in and out of the arenas, and how this changed him once he accepted the opportunity to being part of this successful skills program whose key, says Erasmus, is that “It is for the whole family, it represents a moment of family unity in front of a healthy competition program.”

“Exatlon changed my life”

Always grateful, Provence He says that since he embarked on the adventure of moderating a program like this, everything has turned 180 degrees for his personal and professional benefit. “When I returned to Miami after the first season, the affection of the people on the street shocked me a lot. The displays of affection were more than I ever imagined. ”

ErasmusHe openly talked to us about the return of Exatlon United States (“That we return, we return … But we do not know when”), and much more in a very rich talk that shows his genuine honesty that characterizes him and transcends the audience of the successful competition program of Telemundo.

Do not miss this interview here!

We catch up with Erasmo Provenza from Exatlon USA The emblematic face of #ExatlonEE #ErasmoProvenza, told us many details about the fourth season of the so-called “Fiercest competition on the planet and much more. 2020-05-13T23: 10: 15Z

