Now Mayweather sells watches

If there is something that characterizes Floyd mayweatherIn addition to his skill with gloves, it is his love for jewels and diamonds. The former boxer has just starred in an exhibition fight against the youtuber Logan paul, in which it raised approximately $ 100 million. But he does not waste time, and he is already doing promotions on his networks.

Mayweather vs. Paul. Photo: ..

“When you are in Miami, I came to the Diamond Club Miami jewelry store “he says in the Instagram video, in which he shows a box full of luxurious watches. The Money leads an ostentatious standard of living, and aims to continue expanding its wealth, which approximately exceeds $ 1.2 billion.

But this is not your first foray into the world of jewelry. In the prelude to the show against the influencer, Floyd launched a campaign with 50 Karats, another Miami jewelry store. During the week of the fight, he was on site signing autographs and selling exclusive items, such as a watch from his personal collection, valued at $ 18 million.

The 44-year-old retired professionally from the ring in 2017, with a 50-0 record (27 by KO). His return last Sunday was nothing more than to entertain, and incidentally take a nice sum of money, and he made it known after the fight. “When I see that I have a chance to do a robbery, a quick robbery, I’ll let you know this there. Everyone can say whatever they want to say, at the end of the day, I’m the smart one. “, fired at critics.

Mayweather posing with wads of dollars. Photo: @floydmayweather.

THE BEST OF THE FIGHT AGAINST LOGAN PAUL

The contest was of eight rounds of three minutes by one of rest. Since there were no judges and no knockout occurred, a winner could not be declared. Anyway, if there had been cards the fight would have found Mayweather with his arm raised, since at least from the third to the last round he completely dominated Paul.

“I am no longer 21 years old. This type of fights and going to many rounds with these young people show my skills, “the former professional boxer apologized when asked why he had not been able to knock down his opponent. And he added:” I did this sport for 25 years. I repeat, I am no more 21 but today I had a lot of fun “.

