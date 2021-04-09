Now Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire!

1/4

Socialite Kim Kardashian is 40 years old | EFE

His heritage is due to various companies and their popularity | AP

Besides being a billionaire Kim Kardashian is an Influencer | AFP

Kim Kardashian is Kylie Jenner’s older sister | AFP

One of the news that surely managed to make the socialite Kim Kardashian is that today is officially part of the group of billionaires Around the world, this report was shared by Forbes magazine in one of its articles.

A few days ago the news was shared, although surely many were already expecting it because their popularity as well as that of their companies did nothing but grow day by day.

Simply in his Instagram account he continues to grow every week, apparently increasing thousands of subscribers in a short time, only in April he has managed to increase two million, currently he has 214 million followers.

Of course, this has great influence on his reach as a celebrity and influencer that he is currently, being a star of social networks it is normal that when sharing content of any kind his fans would immediately react to it, as a result we have to Kim kardashian not only become more popular but also wealthy.

This is because with the large number of followers on your Instagram, any publication you make immediately will have at least a million reactions and perhaps more views, therefore any company would be happy to work with it so that its sales increase in number.

It was precisely this that the businesswoman and socialite decided to take advantage of promoting her lines of clothing, girdles SKIMS, perfumes and makeup, surely you know that Kendall Jenner’s older sister has several companies and some of them precisely in collaboration with her own sisters.

Now that has been the Forbes magazine recognized for being a magazine specialized in finance and also the world of business, for this reason it is the reliable source to know what is the economic position in which the great stars and millionaire and billionaire personalities are.

It seems that the wealth of Kris Jenner’s second daughter has risen to one billion, making her one of the great personalities that are part of the select group of billionaires.

This is not the first time that it appears between the pages of the magazine, as it should be clarified that this media is not only dedicated to sharing the names of billionaires but also success stories that immediately attract attention.

A clear example of two of the mentions he has had in Forbes, the first was when he opened his Twitter account and had more than 6 million 600 thousand followers in 2011 and now 10 years later he has 69 million 700 thousand followers.

The second time that Kim Kardashian was mentioned was when she launched her own mobile video game that for a time became quite popular and in trend, with it, according to the magazine’s data, she managed to earn more than 51 million dollars in in 2016, five years after his first mention.

Coincidentally, another five years passed for her to be mentioned again, but now they have done it with an even greater honor, since her fortune amounts to a billion dollars, an achievement that not everyone can boast.

Surely you are wondering how Kanye West’s still wife managed to increase her fortune so quickly, as you will remember it was her half-sister Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian Jenner clan, who began to have great success with her cosmetic line.

That is why Kim decided to use the same sales method, through constant promotion on her social networks, applying it in practically all her businesses and promotions, there is no doubt that the greater number of followers she can help you grow even more as an influencer and celebrity.