now it will be more equal and we can choose it ourselves

04/01/2021 at 9:25 PM CEST

SPORT.es

The fact that the traditional role of women has been that of services and care has meant that in a heteropatriarchal society like ours it is difficult to detach this question from our mentality. Therefore, even without realizing it, sometimes we make small errors that show that we still have a really macho chip.

Thus, Siri by default had a female voice, something that has generated some criticism. These were about how an assistant is necessarily had to be woman for being the traditional role of women. Something that it seems that they have managed to understand from Apple and that they have made an effort to change.

It is true that we could choose between different voices in the settings section to configure our phone to our liking. However, this has now changed and As soon as we configure our phone we will have to choose the voice that we like the most. From Apple they consider that this is a step forward in “inclusion and equality” since it leaves aside that macho look that could occur previously.