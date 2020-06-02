The world is turned upside down. That is as irrefutable a fact as water is wet. It is, period. Or are you going to tell me that someone, ever, imagined that the speech of a basketball player on racial inequality in the United States, would you be more thoughtful, coherent, and eloquent than that of the president himself?

You just have to check the Twitter accounts of LeBron James and Donald Trump to check. But in this life there are things that will never change. The NFL is one of those. Whatever happens, they will always be the same. Cynical, shameless, and opportunistic are a good way to start describing them.

Or have they already forgotten Commissioner Roger Goodell’s sad performance before the Senate to deny that they knew of the damage the blows to the head caused? Of those, there are several, but now they did.

Solidarity with the George Floyd family and saddening by the acts of violence that the protests over his death unleashed, is a low blow even for them.

How quickly will they have forgotten that they banished Colin Kaepernick for protesting peacefully against the racial inequality and police brutality that African Americans suffer daily?

Kaepernick simply knelt while the national anthem played. It was the first, it was the face of a movement that sought to raise awareness in a nation. But it seemed too much to the owners of the ovoid for a black man to raise his voice, without opening his mouth.

Surely, they must have thought – from his luxurious boxes – that he was paid to entertain them, not to make him think. Much less for him to complain.

Today, these same gentlemen “join” the cause, the same one that recently made them so uncomfortable that they prohibited (many, at the request of Donald Trump) that the players kneel. Those same gentlemen who, with one hand on their waists, vetoed Kaepernick, who cared little for him and continued with his social struggle.

I wish someone had had the head enough to know that, before writing a single letter regarding George Floyd’s abominable murder, they must have – at the very least – offered an apology to Colin Kaepernick, to that man the United States refused to bow down to, to see reality …

Until reality suffocated them. Ironies of life: the NFL condemned Kaepernick’s peaceful gesture, but today – faced with the violence that lacerates the country – they feel they have the right to stand on the same sidewalk as the quarterback. Adendum. Knut is still very confused and angry.

