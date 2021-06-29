Now it is Volkswagen that puts a date on its farewell to combustion engines: 2035

It is quite common in these times to see how manufacturers detail their plans for the future and their agendas for the years to come. In the vast majority of cases everything is focused on electrification, which seems to be the trend in the long term. After Audi made official that it will be 100% electric in the next decade, now it is up to another brand in the same group to confirm it. Volkswagen to abandon combustion engines in 2035.

This information comes directly from a statement from the brand’s head of sales, Klaus Zellmer, to the German newspaper Muenchner Merkur. The directive’s verbatim words were “from Europe, we will exit the internal combustion vehicle business between 2033 and 2035, in the United States and China it will be somewhat later. He also added that in other emerging markets in South America and Africa it will take much longer due to the conditions they have in the political framework and in their infrastructure.

Volkswagen’s strategy happens because the 70% of your sales correspond to fully electric vehicles by 2030. Taking into account that there could be a tightening of emission regulations in the European Union, the German brand is very clear that its future does not go through internal combustion mechanics. In addition, he has another goal on the horizon: achieve carbon neutrality by the year 2050.

The truth is that this decision is not surprising in a brand like Volkswagen, which is one of the most prepared for the transition to electricity. They have been focused on this technology for years with their MEB platform, which will give life to dozens of electric cars, including a family ID which is constantly growing. The Volkswagen ID.3 and Volkswagen ID.4 are being a success in sales and in the coming years we will see more examples of these characteristics.

Source: Automotive News