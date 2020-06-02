Querétaro.- More deputies join the inclusion of the preferential rights of parents on the education of their children, now it is up to Querétaro to defend this initiative.

This was reported by the deputy Elsa Méndez, President of the Family Commission in the Querétaro Congress, who entered a reform of Law that adds Article 4 in the Constitution of that state.

Said reform dictates the parents’ preferential right over the education of their children, but it is not the “Parental Pin”, clarifies the deputy from Querétaro.

Today we present the Law Initiative that reforms and adds our Political Constitution of Queretaro, Article 4. “Parents will have the preferential right to choose the type of education that will be given to their children” #NoALaIdeogiaDeGenero. pic.twitter.com/2j0CfsmbZi – Elsa Méndez (@ ElsaAMendezB1) June 1, 2020

Elsa Méndez warned that the initiative should not be confused, as the Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, has tried to do with what has happened in New Lion and other states, where the official has dedicated herself to distorting the debates.

“She is obsessed with the decriminalization of abortion throughout the country, as we saw in a forum with women deputies, where she called them to tell them that this (abortion) was a pending issue,” she said.

On the contrary, Méndez emphasizes that the initiative he promotes seeks to add the preferential right of parents to decide on the education of their children. Since Morena legislators intend to bring programs from other countries, such as ESI, Comprehensive Sex Education.

He accused that the Morena deputies promote “reproductive rights”

This program, ESI, talks about “reproductive rights”, where they offer children a range of contraceptives and tell them that if it doesn’t work, then they can abort. Taking away from parents the right to care for, guide and protect the sexual life of their children, when the family is the one who assumes all responsibility.

He reported that in Ecuador they started the ESI program, financed by the UN And what they actually did was quintuple teenage pregnancy and increase from 5 to 30 sexual illnesses.

The deputies who defend life and family are against people being used as disposable objects, and also that they do not help young people to become aware and responsible for their actions, he said.

That is why, the deputy from Querétaro also introduced an initiative in the Education Commission last January, to promote an educational program that talks about sexuality. But according to the development, age and maturity of each stage.

The legislator leads the “Forming Hearts” program focused on addressing child abuse, teenage pregnancy, sexual illnesses, teaming up with parents and teachers.

Finally, he hopes that both initiatives will be discussed in the coming days and that society participates in defending the rights of parents.

